J&K: Indian Army Rescues Four People Along With Vehicle Stuck In Sindh River In Sonamarg

The Indian Army rescue team on Sunday rescued four people who got stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River in Sonamarg near Baltal in J&K.

The Indian Army rescue team on Sunday rescued four people who got stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River in Sonamarg near Baltal in the Srinagar district. 

Army rescues family of four from vehicle stuck in Sindh river

According to the sources of the Indian Army, four people had come to Sonamarg for a picnic but got stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River, when they attempted to cross over to the far bank of the Sindh River near Baltal. 

A patrolling team of the Indian Army from the Battalion deployed at Baltal-Domel for Amarnath Yatra noticed the vehicle in the Sindh River and a rescue team of the Indian Army was promptly rushed to the spot along with a recovery vehicle and equipment and rescued three people.

The vehicle was identified in the Sindh River by a patrolling team of the Indian Army from the Battalion posted at Baltal-Domel for the Amarnath Yatra, and a rescue team of the Indian Army was quickly dispatched to the scene along with a recovery vehicle and equipment, and three individuals were saved. 

The army employed their JCB and recovery vehicle to retrieve the vehicle from the Sindh River. The search operation is underway. 

