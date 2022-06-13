J&K: Indian Army Rescues Four People Along With Vehicle Stuck In Sindh River In Sonamarg

The Indian Army rescue team on Sunday rescued four people who got stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River in Sonamarg near Baltal in the Srinagar district.

According to the sources of the Indian Army, four people had come to Sonamarg for a picnic but got stuck along with their vehicle in the Sindh River, when they attempted to cross over to the far bank of the Sindh River near Baltal.

A patrolling team of the Indian Army from the Battalion deployed at Baltal-Domel for Amarnath Yatra noticed the vehicle in the Sindh River and a rescue team of the Indian Army was promptly rushed to the spot along with a recovery vehicle and equipment and rescued three people.

The army employed their JCB and recovery vehicle to retrieve the vehicle from the Sindh River. The search operation is underway.