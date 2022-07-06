J&K: Indian Army Rescues Stranded People As Heavy Rainfall Damages NH-244 In Kishtwar

Amid the heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir in the last few days, a stretch of National Highway 244 in J&K's Kishtwar has been damaged due to a heavy downpour and flash flood, leaving several people stranded. The damaged stretch of the national highway in Kishtwar is particularly important for the connectivity in the region, as it connects the Kishtwar area with Sinthan. It is also important for security purposes as movements of forces also happen at this very place.

To rescue the stranded people in the vehicles, the brave Indian Army personnel along with the local J&K police force have been carrying out a rescue operation. As per the visuals, the army personnel were seen pushing the cars across the damaged stretch amid the heavy flow of water.

Along with the rescue operation, Indian army personnel are also trying to restore the damaged stretch as soon as possible. Efforts are being made by the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police force in Kishtwar at war footing level to restore the stretch of the National Highway 244 which was affected due to heavy rainfall and deluge.

Rainfall to continue in J&K for next 5 days

As heavy rainfall batters several areas of J&K, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning along with moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas for the next 5 days in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. It is pertinent to mention that due to heavy rainfall, several places in the last few days have reported landslides, mudslides and flood-like situations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The current spell of rainfall is likely to impact the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as well. Notably, the Yatra has been halted twice in the last 2 days pertaining to the heavy downpour in the region. As the Monsoon advances further in the country, several parts have been reporting flood-like situations amid heavy rainfall.