J&K: Jitendra Singh Offers Condolences To Kin Of People Who Lost Lives In Doda Accident

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday, 28 October, offered condolences to the bereaved families of people who lost their lives in a road accident near Thatri town of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a minibus travelling from Thathri to Doda in Jammu and Kashmir fell into a gorge at Sui Gwari along the river Chenab on the Thathri-Doda road early this morning. Following the incident, Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to the local authorities.

While taking to Twitter, Singh informed that he spoke to District Collector Doda, Vikas Sharma, adding that whatever further assistance is required, it will be provided. Singh also said that the injured are being shifted to GMC Doda. He paid condolences to the families of those killed in the accident.

Learnt about tragic road accident near Thatri,#Doda. Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Sh Vikas Sharma.Injured being shifted to GMC Doda.Whatever further assistance required will be provided.Meanwhile,my sincere condolence to the bereaved families of 8 persons who lost their lives. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 28, 2021

According to PTI, the minibus had skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Doda district on Thursday, leaving 11 passengers dead and 15 other injured. The driver lost control of the vehicle in the Sui Gawari area. The Army and police officials also reached the site to further help with the rescue operations as the authorities were immediately informed about the incident. Multiple ambulances were sent to the site for further assistance.

PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi released a statement expressing his grief over the unfortunate road accident. As per the tweet by Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi said, "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest.” PM Modi also announced that the families of the victims who lost their lives will be granted ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Lt. Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said via the official Twitter profile of the Office of Lt. Governor of J&K, “Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic road accident in Doda. My thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. Have directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured.”

