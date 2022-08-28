J&K: Landslide Hits Loran-Mandi Area Of Poonch; Authorities Assessing Damage

In a major development in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a landslide was reported in the Loran-Mandi area of the Poonch district. As of now, no loss of life has been reported. The damage to properties is currently being assessed by the local authorities. It is pertinent to mention that rainfall is leading to major landslides in the UT and across the country.

This comes weeks after a massive landslide blocked one lane of the strategic of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall throughout the night. However, men and machinery were deployed to clear the area. The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country.

Landslides in Jammu & Kashmir

Last month, mudslides were reported at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rainfall across the valley. Heavy rains were reported in the upper regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, most of the rivers in the area have been flowing above the danger mark since July.

One of the recent severe incidents was the Ramban tunnel collapse in the month of May, where several died, and several were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel in the district collapsed due to a landslide. According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala collapsed during an audit. Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks that were parked on the front side of the tunnel, suffered damage.