J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out In J&K's Baramulla, At Least 20 Houses Engulfed In Flames

A massive fire engulfed the Noorbagh area of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night due to which almost 20 houses were gutted in the fire. The Indian Army troops reached the location immediately to bring the blaze under control. According to the officials, the fire broke out due to multiple gas cylinders blast and it spread to nearby houses.

“Army responded to an incident of fire in Noorbagh, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir last night & brought it under control by 2 am. At least six people were injured in the fire. Total 170-200 are people affected”, the Indian Army said in a statement.

#WATCH | J&K: Several houses gutted in a fire in Noorbagh area of Baramulla district. pic.twitter.com/3hco4jJvzv — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Blaze brought under control

The Indian Army troops risked their lives and took gas cylinders out of the houses on priority to prevent any injury. Army troops controlled the crowd and grave situation until the fire services and military fire tenders reached the location. With coordinated and synergistic efforts of civilians, district administration, and security forces, the fire was brought under control after a firefight. The fire ended up gutting several houses and caused damage to properties.

The Army also arranged for shelter for homeless civilians in a nearby masjid wherein they were provided with packets of food, biscuits, tea, juice, and drinking water. The next morning the Indian Army was seen distributing food, water, medicines, and blankets to the needy and established a First Aid station. They continuously coordinating with NGOs and civil administration for suitable rehabilitation of the affected families.

By Arawat Mehraj