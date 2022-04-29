Last Updated:

J&K: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Reasi's Dense Forest Belt, Fire Fighters Deployed

"The forest fire erupted in the J&K's Marhi area of the Reasi district which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials," source said.

A massive fire has broken out in the forest belt of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Sources informed that firefighters and relief workers have been deployed to prevent further spread and extinguish the blaze from causing further destruction. The fire that was ignited on Thursday is to have already caused severe damage to several acres of the mountain area. 

In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the thick smoke of fire can be seen hovering over a dense forest in the Valley. Gritty visuals showed thick plumes of darkish grey smoke billowing out of trees on a sunny day with 32 degrees Celsius, resulting in further destruction of trees and other forest materials.

"The fire erupted in the Marhi area of the Reasi district which resulted in the destruction of trees and other forest materials," the source said. They further stated that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. While the area is particularly not residential, it is yet to be confirmed if there exists any casualty. 

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

