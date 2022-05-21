J&K: Massive Fire Erupts In Ramban Forest, Delays Rescue Operations Near Collapsed Tunnel

In a recent update pertaining to the rescue operations at an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, a massive fire broke out in the forest area of Ramban, further delaying the rescue operations. The fire has gripped the mountain range and is spreading fast due to powerful winds. So far, no casualties have been reported and more details regarding the fire are awaited.

In another update regarding the ongoing rescue operations, the ITBP has deployed its sniffer dog squad. As per the latest update, machines are being moved to remove debris as the rains have stopped. It is further learned that the traffic is operating normally.

Ramban tunnel collapse

One person died, three were injured and several others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. The Police and the Army have launched a rescue operation.

According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala collapsed on Thursday night during an audit. In the latest update, several people are still trapped inside the tunnel while four people were rescued in injured condition.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 10 feared trapped, three people are rescued Rescue operation is underway", Ramban Deputy Commissioner told Republic TV.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, parked on the front side of the tunnel, have suffered damage.

The officials further mentioned that several ambulances were sent to the location from Banihal.

