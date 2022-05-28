J&K: Matador Skids Off Tawi Bridge In Jammu; Two Dead, Area Cordoned Off

In a heartwrenching development, two people lost their lives after a Matador lost control and skidded off the Tawi bridge in Jammu and Kashmir at around 10:30 pm on Friday, May 27.

According to Jammu police, the Matador was passing through the bridge and was likely en route home when the incident took place late at night on Friday. The vehicle skidded off track after its driver lost control while driving through the bridge, leading to the accident. Both the driver and the conducted travelling inside the vehicle lost their lives in the accident.

“The vehicle went down the river Tawi and both individuals including the driver and a conductor lost their lives. Reportedly, the vehicle went deep down to 40 -50 feet into the Jammu Tawi river,” a Jammu police official said.

Rescue operations are underway at the site, monitored by Jammu Police. They were successful in fetching the vehicle out, however, both individuals who were trapped inside the Matador lost their lives as they were taken to the hospital. The area is cordoned off by the police officials to avoid future accidents as one part of the bridge has been broken by the Matador during the accident.

Ramban incident

In a similar incident on May 20, a part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district had collapsed, leaving one dead, three injured and several others trapped under the debris. However later, the Police and the Army had launched a rescue operation.

It is learned that drilling of the mountains had resulted in a devastating landslide. According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala had collapsed during an audit. Several people were trapped inside the tunnel while many were rescued in injured condition.

Speaking to Republic TV, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam said, “A part of an under-construction tunnel had collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 10 feared were trapped, and three people were rescued.”

According to the officials, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma had arrived at the spot for supervising the rescue operation. It is learned that people trapped inside the tunnel belonged to the company which conducted the work of auditing the tunnel.