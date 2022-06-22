J&K: Mudslide Reported In Uri Amid Heavy Rainfall, Floods; Jammu-Srinagar NH Shut

Amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the Sukhdar area of Uri in the Baramulla district witnessed mudslides. As per reports, incessant rains in the region triggered the landslide. However, luckily no loss of life has been reported so far. The water channel in Khanpora Town of Budgam is also overflowing, officials said submerging the bridge completely. In view of heavy rainfall and flood-like situation, schools have also been shut down today in Anantnag and Ramban districts.

Notably, mudslides develop when water rapidly accumulates in the ground and resulting in the surge of water-saturated rock, earth, and debris. The current incident of a mudslide in Uri's Sukhdar happened due to the heavy rainfall in the region. It is pertinent to mention that several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are experiencing heavy downpours resulting in hardships faced by people.

#BREAKING | Jammu and Kashmir: Landslide reported at Sukhdar, Uri; no loss of life reported so far



The water channel in Khanpora Town of Budgam is overflowing, bridge submerged



Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/CKa9gJAVvG — Republic (@republic) June 22, 2022

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut

As rain continues to batter Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been blocked for traffic movement following landslides and shooting stones at multiple locations. The Srinagar-Jammu NH-44 has a blockage at about 33 locations due to landslides and shooting stones caused by heavy rains.

Taking to its Twitter, the J&K traffic police said, "Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/ landslides at several places, also Mughal road blocked due to landslide at Poshana and SSG road blocked at Chini nalla due to landslide."

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to shooting stones/landslides at several places, also Mughal road blocked due to landslide at Poshana and SSG road blocked at Chini nalla due to landslide: J&K Traffic Police



(Pics: Ramaban Administration) pic.twitter.com/dgbN2Sdu7l — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Notably, flood-like situations have been reported from other parts of the Union Territory including Bandipora, Ramban, Kulgam and Khanpora. IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir for June 22.