J&K Police Credit CASO & Preventive Measures For Foiling Pulwama-like Terror Bid

A major terrorist attack bid was foiled by the CPRF along with the Pulwama police after an IED-laden vehicle was detected and destroyed after receiving a tip-off on Wednesday night. As per sources, on Wednesday evening, a vehicle skipped a signal between 8:30 to 9:30 pm at Aayangund Rajpora, Pulwama, after which forces fired a few aerial rounds, and followed the vehicle. The IED-laden vehicle was then made to explode in situ of the Bomb Disposal Squad on Thursday morning, thereby averting a major threat. The drivers of the vehicle scarpered after abandoning it while being chased, and are being searched for

"Since it was dark, the militants abandoned the vehicle and ran away. We spotted the vehicle and felt suspicious and when we got the number of the vehicle, we tightened the cordon and waited for the first light. On Thursday morning, the BDS discovered that it was an explosive-laden vehicle. The Army, CRPF, and police teams worked together to avert a major crisis and I congratulate them", Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said while addressing a press briefing over the foiled attack, which bore striking similarities to the heinous Feb 2019 Pulwama terror attack in terms of modus-operandi.

"We had intelligence that a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant was planning on carrying out this attack. Preventive measures and cordon and search operations helped us gain more information. We suspect that the militant was a part of Jaish as well", he added.

"He intended to target vehicles of security forces. We are calling expert teams from the outside. We suspect that the vehicle was carrying 40-45 kg of explosives," said Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir