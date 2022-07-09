J&K: 15 Dead, Over 40 Missing Due To Amarnath Cloudburst; NDRF, ITBP Conduct Rescue Ops

Following the destructive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, as the Amarnath yatra continues to remain suspended, the administration is still carrying out rescue operations at the site. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday.

In total, around six teams are involved in the rescue operation which is followed by two search and rescue Dog Squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad, inducted by air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave. Aviation choppers have been also pressed into service.

Notably, a cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave of Amarnath on Friday leading to the massive discharge of water in the 'Nallah', close to the shrine and the tents of the pilgrims. Around 13 people are said to have been killed in the disaster, while 48 are injured and undergoing treatment. Also, around 30 people are still missing.

Indian Army continues rescue operation in cloudburst affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site





Following the flood, tents and community kitchens set up at the site were also swamped away by the mud and rocks pushing them down the hill.

While the Amarnath Yatra from the Kashmir region continues to remain suspended, pilgrims are carrying out normal travelling from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu. Concerning this, the 10th batch of 6,047 pilgrims left for Kashmir from Jammu earlier on Saturday morning. Out of this, 2,034 pilgrims left for Baltal, while 4,013 left for Pahalgam base.

J&K admin issues directions to concerned officials in view of Amarnath cloudburst

In the meantime, keeping in view the situation and the need for more manpower, the Directorate of Health Service (Kashmir) has suspended all the leaves of the staff members (Regular/Contractual) and further directed them to report back to their duties. Also, all the officials have been asked to keep their mobile phones switched on. Following this, the Chief Medical Officers of south Kashmir i.e. Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables, and emergency aid kits to Pahalgam.

While on the other hand, the Chief Medical Officers of North and Central Kashmir i.e. Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, and Budgam have been directed to send additional doctors and paramedical staff along with drugs, disposables, and emergency aid kits to Baltal.

Similarly, the in-charge Controller of Stores (Health) has been directed to coordinate with General Manager JKMSCL Srinagar for keeping emergency supplies ready to be dispatched to Baltal and Pahalgam immediately in consultation with Yatra Officer DHSK.

Speaking about the people affected in the incident, while the injured patients are being treated at all three base hospitals - Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni, and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave, many health care workers have been deputed at these stations.

“As of now 13 dead and 48 injured. Six teams are involved in the rescue operation. Two additional medical teams were also sent. Two search and rescue dog squads with one each from Pattan and Sharifabad being inducted by Air to Panjtarni and onward to the holy cave,” Dr A Shah, Ganderbal Chief Medical Officer, Jammu and Kashmir had told ANI.

With agency inputs; Image: Republic/ANI