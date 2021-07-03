J&K Road Mishap: PM Modi Condoles Death Of Five People In Road Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences after at least five persons died and four others were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban area on Friday, July 2. On National Highway 44, a private passenger vehicle collided with another vehicle, resulting in the accident. Then it descended into a deep gorge. PM Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences for those who died in the tragedy, writing, "pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir." He also wished for the injured people's quick recovery.

PM Modi condoles death people in K-K road acciden

Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 2, 2021

According to PD Nitya, senior superintendent of police in the area, the vehicle was on its way from Ramban to Neel village. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and were receiving treatment. In the meantime, authorities were attempting to determine the identity of those who had died.

J&K road mishap

This is the district's second reported accident in the last week. When a vehicle carrying labourers from Chhattisgarh to Srinagar from Jammu slid into a canyon near Khooni Nallah on June 30, four persons were killed and four others were injured, including a toddler and two women. The labourers were reportedly heading to Srinagar to work in brick kilns, according to the police. Three different disasters in the Ramban district killed at least three people and injured four others in May.

Similar incidents

In three different events on May 31 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban area, at least three people were killed, four others were injured, and six others went missing. According to authorities, a Srinagar-bound cab (Innova HR55J1678) slipped off the NH44 highway and crashed into the Chenab river near Duggi Pulli in Chanderkot, killing one person and injuring two others. Shakeel Ahmed, a 19-year-old driver, was killed, while Nazir Ahmed, 22, and Shabir Ahmed, 25, were injured.

Picture Credit: PTI/ANI