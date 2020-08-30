J&K SDRF Geared Up To Tackle 'September Flood Threat'; Forecast Similar To 2014

The month of September has of late become a sort of nightmare for the people living in Jammu and Kashmir as it always reminds them of 2014 floods which almost washed over the entire erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisory issued by the Metrology department of Jammu and Kashmir is more or less like the same it was in the year 2014 and the flash floods have shown their cruel face in the month of August already. To rescue operations have already been carried out by Indian Air Force to evacuate the civilians trapped in flash floods caused due to heavy rainfall in upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

State Disaster Response Force is leading the Jammu and Kashmir response to any crisis including that of a flood-like situation. Being the primary response team to any event eventuality, SDRF is all prepared to tackle floods possible in during the first three weeks of September.

Republic TV spoke to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Mehta who is at present deployed in SDRF. "Since 1988 this has been a trend that Jammu and Kashmir face the flood-like situation in the first 15-20 days of September and we are all set for. But this doesn't mean that we are lowering guards before September; even during this year, we have activated all our components almost two months before the arrival of monsoon in Jammu and Kashmir. However this year has been different due to ongoing COVID-19 crisis but we made it sure that our exercises are carried out regularly during this period," he said.

"We have the latest equipment required in flood-like situation be it in residential areas or in open areas. But we are also in the process to procure more tools so that over Jawan on the ground are well equipped to tackle any situation,' he added.

People were on the roof of their houses to save them from the deadly floods after Jhelum river gushed into the city and locals witnessed the worst in the last 109 years.

"300 people died and 25 suffered injuries in floods that shattered the erstwhile state in September 2014," Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Basharat Bukhari of the then BJP-PDP Government said in a written reply to the house in the year 2015.

"6,1361 structures, farm sector of 3.27 lakh hectares of agricultural land and 3.96 lakh hectares of horticulture land also suffered damage. Under public sector, 6,910 kms of road length, 559 bridges, 3,063 PHE schemes, 6,423 irrigation works and schemes, 4,202 sub-stations, 11,671 kms of electric conductors, besides 6,466 other buildings suffered damages," he said.

