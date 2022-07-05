J&K: Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Due To Heavy Rains, Amarnath Yatra Suspended On 6th Day

Owing to fresh mudslides due to incessant rains in the area, the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed by officials on the morning of July 5, Tuesday.

The highway which connects Srinagar and Leh was closed for vehicular movement due to fresh mudslides that were triggered by heavy rains in Kullan Gund area, which is in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

As per reports, the highway was closed immediately after mudslides occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Kullan Gund area, however, men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore traffic movement on the highway.

Amarnath Yatra stopped due to bad weather

Shortly after the Amarnath Yatra began, after a gap of two years, the pilgrimage has been halted due to bad weather conditions on July 5.

As a consequence of the heavy rains and the slippery condition of the trek, the movement of the pilgrims from Panjtarni and Sheshnag going towards the cave and down, has been halted.

As per reports, thousands of yatris were stopped at the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgham on Tuesday morning. On July 4, which was the fifth day of the pilgrimage, Over 55,000 pilgrims had offered prayers at the shrine, located at a height of 3,880-metre and housing the naturally formed ice-shivling.

The annual 43-day yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin base camps, the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11, on Raksha Bandhan.

Image: PTI