J-K Highway Reopened For Traffic, Stranded Vehicles, Amarnath Pilgrims Allowed

Banihal/Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resumed on Friday after blockades caused by shooting stones and mudslides in Ramban district were cleared, officials said.

"Jammu-Srinagar highway is through. Many stretches are still single way open for traffic and intermittent shooting stones still going on,” a traffic advisory said.

It said stranded vehicles were being cleared and people are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from traffic police.

Convoys of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu have been allowed to move towards Kashmir valley, officials said.

The important iron tunnel passage set up in the most vulnerable stretch of the highway was damaged due to intense shooting stones on Thursday evening.

According to officials, mudslides and shooting stones struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Mehaar, Cafeteria Moore and Pantiyal areas.

The work is going on to clear the highway and ensure two-way traffic on it, they said. PTI COR AB NB SMN

