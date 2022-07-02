Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet Aircraft Returns To Delhi After Crew Notices Smoke | WATCH

In a shocking incident, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft had to return to the Delhi Airport after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while crossing 5000ft mid-air. Visuals of smoke engulfing the cabin were accessed by Republic TV on Saturday. Passengers were seen fanning themselves as smoke continued to fill the cabin. After complaints about the smoke were made, the aircraft returned back to Delhi and all onboard were evacuated safely.

"A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked," a SpiceJet spokesperson informed.

Previous similar instances involving SpiceJet

Just last month, a Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft had to return to Delhi after issues were observed in Cabin pressure on June 19. As per ANI, after taking off for Jabalpur, during the initial climb, the crew observed cabin pressure differential was not building up along with a rise in cabin altitude. The aircraft was levelled off at 6000 ft, but the pressurization was not regained. Thereafter, the pilot in control decided to return to Delhi, where the aircraft landed safely.

This was the second instance that day. On June 19, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft also had to make an emergency landing in Patna right after take-off after it caught fire. In an official statement, the aircraft carrier company said that on take-off, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit Engine 1. The DGCA released a statement detailing the event, revealing the cause of the fire, hours after the Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Patna airport. According to the statement, the flight had to turn around after being struck by a bird. One of the engines then failed mid-flight, forcing the aeroplane to turn around.