Jabalpur Hospital Fire: Attempt To Murder Case Filed Against Absconding Owners

In a fresh development in the Jabalpur hospital fire incident, an FIR has been registered under various sections and five people have been named as accused in the matter.

According to the latest update, the case has been registered under sections 304 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while out of the five people named as accused, four were partners in the hospital and are currently absconding.

Divulging details about the same, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna spoke to the media and said that teams have been dispatched to search for the accused. He also named the four partners in the hospital as Dr Suresh Patil, Nishit Gupta, Dr Sanjay Patil, and Dr Santosh Soni.

According to preliminary information received by the police, the hospital did not have the necessary resources to deal with the fire, and rules were also not followed regarding the entry and exit points, he further added.

Madhya Pradesh HM takes note of the matter

Taking cognisance of the matter, Madhya Pradesh Home Miniter Narottam Mishra while speaking to ANI dubbed the Jabalpur hospital fire a "very unfortunate" incident. He also said that a case of 'Culpable Homicide' and 'Attempt to Murder' has been registered against the four partners in the fire incident.

"The manager of the hospital has been arrested and a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner to investigate the cause of the fire", he added.

Notably, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh, New Life Multi-speciality Hospital caught a major fire claiming the lives of eight people including four patients, and further injuring five others. It is suspected that the fire took place due to a short circuit.

Out of the eight deceased, four were identified as women while the others included three staffers of the hospital and one more person who is yet to be identified.

The injured patients are presently undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable. Taking note of the matter, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also directed the Jabalpur divisional commissioner to inquire into the tragedy.

