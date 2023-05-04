Jaipur: Eight Members Of Family, As Young As 3, Killed As Tanker Truck Overturns On Car

Eight members of an extended family, including three children, were killed here on Thursday after a tanker truck overturned on the car they were travelling in, police said.

The accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Ramnagar area at around 12.30 pm, they said.

The car occupants were on their way to Ajmer from Phagi town to offer prayers at the Ajmer Dargah, police said.

Jaipur SP (Rural) Rajeev Pachar said the truck fully loaded with thermal plant ash was going from Ajmer toward Jaipur. Due to the bursting of the front tyre near Ramnagar in Dudu area, the truck became uncontrollable, jumped the divider and overturned on the car coming from the front.

He said a forensic team from Jaipur has also reached the spot to collect the tyres of the truck and other evidence from the spot to find out what exactly led to the accident. The car had nine occupants when the truck overturned on it.

While seven people died on the spot, one other succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Dudu) Rajendra Prasad said.

The deceased have been identified as Israil (45), his wife Harjana (27), their daughter Rohina (8), son Shahran (3), Murad (13), Shakeel (30), Sonu (18), Haseena (45).

The car passengers were on their way to Ajmer from Phagi for a pilgrimage, the ASI said. He said that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

A case against the tanker driver has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore expressed grief over the incident.

"Death of many people in the horrific road accident in Dudu, Jaipur is very sad. May God give peace to the departed souls. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I pray for the recovery of the injured in the accident," Birla said in a tweet.

Rathore said, "Got the sad news of many people losing their lives in a road accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this hour of grief. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident."