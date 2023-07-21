Jaipur Jolted By Three Earthquakes In An Hour, No Casualties

On a seemingly ordinary Friday morning, the city of Jaipur experienced an unsettling series of earthquakes that left its residents in a state of panic. The sequence of tremors, with the maximum magnitude recorded at 4.4 on the Richter Scale, struck the city, setting off alarm bells and concerns for the safety of its inhabitants.

The first earthquake hit Jaipur at precisely 4:09 am, catching many citizens in the midst of their slumber. As the ground shook beneath them, fear and confusion spread like wildfire. Reports from the National Centre of Seismology, the official body responsible for monitoring seismic activity in India, confirmed the magnitude and timing of the initial quake. As per the National NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS said in a statement.

Rajasthan | An earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 strikes Jaipur



(CCTV Visuals)

(Video source - locals) pic.twitter.com/MOudTvT8yF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

What a scary day to witness such high magnitude #earthquake in #Jaipur.



Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/hGDgfCHYtL — Jahnvi Sharma (@JahnviSharma01) July 20, 2023

As the adrenaline-pumping aftershocks reverberated through Jaipur, two more consecutive earthquakes followed suit. At approximately 4:23 am and 4:25 am, the city experienced 3.1 and 3.4 magnitudes respectively on the Richter Scale. The rapid succession of tremors intensified the already heightened fear and anxiety among the residents. The Pink City was shaken not once but three times within the span of half an hour, amplifying the urgency for safety precautions and response.

Another earthquake of Magnitude 3.4 strikes Jaipur, Rajasthan: National Center for Seismology



This is the 3rd earthquake that has struck Jaipur in an hour pic.twitter.com/zUoHX4Vwcz — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

The Police Control Room, acting as a vital communication hub during emergencies, promptly responded to the series of earthquakes that shook Jaipur. Assuring the worried citizens, they relayed the comforting message that there was no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property. This provided a glimmer of relief to the panic-stricken population who had experienced the unsettling tremors in the early hours of the morning.