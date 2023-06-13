Jakhau Port Abandoned Amid Cyclone Biparjoy

Jakhau port, one of the busiest docks in Gujarat, is serenely inactive except for the rough sea, gushing wind and heavy rains as it awaits the landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

The port is devoid of any living souls except for a few on-duty personnel as the entire human population there has been evacuated in anticipation of the landfall of the "very severe cyclonic storm" on June 15.

Hundreds of fishing boats have been brought ashore and parked in lines in the hope to save them from the imminent fury of nature.

Except for the Indian Coast Guard and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel manning the port, no one is allowed to enter the facility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau.

"The entire population including staff and fishermen have been evaluated from the port. Nobody is allowed to enter the port," Jakhau port officer Vinod Joshi told PTI.

"We have made elaborate arrangements for post-cyclone relief. Earthmovers, JCBs, water tanks, fuel and every other required thing have been kept on standby and stored here for post-cyclone work," he said.

Officials said 522 fishing boats are registered with authorities here at Jakhau Port.

Abdulshah Pirjada, president of Jakahu port Fishermen and Boat Association, said that they have brought around 70 fishing boats on the land using cranes and the remaining have been anchored on the shore.

"Our greatest fear is what the cyclone will do to our boats. I hope that the cyclone will weaken in the sea itself," Pirjada told PTI.

Ex-sarpanch of Jakhau village Ali Mohammad Khureja said that all the people from the port were evacuated for their safety and shifted to Jakhau school.

Jakhau village is located 12 km from the port.