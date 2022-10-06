Jalpaiguri Flash Flood: 8 Dead During Idol Immersion; PM Modi Expresses Condolences

A Durga idol immersion event turned tragic after a flash flood hit Mal River in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Wednesday, October 5, resulting in the death of 8 people and several feared missing.

The tragedy took place during the immersion of Goddess Durga's idol on Wednesday when a flash flood hit Mal River in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar. According to police officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil defence have been deployed in the rescue operation as several people are still missing.

Earlier, while speaking about the Jalpaiguri flash flood incident, Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta had said, "Flash flood hits Mal River in Jalpaiguri during Durga Visarjan. Seven people were dead, several were feared missing and many people were trapped in the river and many washed away. Bodies of seven people were recovered. NDRF and civil defence deployed; rescue underway," NAI reported

PM Modi expressed grief over Jalpaiguri flash flood incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the kins of the people who lost their lives in the Jalpaiguri flash flood incident. "Anguished by the mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, Suvednu Adhikari called the Jalpaiguri incident "sad" and urged the administration to step up the rescue efforts. "I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & Chief Secretary of West Bengal to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress," Adhikari said in a tweet.