In an unfortunate incident, a part of a four-lane tunnel under construction on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed, leaving one dead, three injured and several others trapped under the debris. The Police and the Army have launched a rescue operation. It is learned that drilling of the mountains has resulted in a devastating landslide. Therefore, it will take a few hours to complete the rescue operations and help the people trapped inside.

According to officials, a small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni Nala collapsed on Thursday night during an audit. In the latest update, several people are still trapped inside the tunnel while four people were rescued in injured condition.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 10 feared trapped, three people are rescued Rescue operation is underway", Ramban Deputy Commissioner told Republic TV.

Several machines and vehicles, including bulldozers and trucks, parked on the front side of the tunnel, have suffered damage.

"This was an emergency tunnel that was made operational today only. Initial reports suggest the reason for the collapse is a crack in the fault line of the tunnel", the police told Republic TV.

She further mentioned the composition of the mountain is loose which has resulted in the collapse of the tunnel.

According to the officials, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma have arrived at the spot, supervising the rescue operation. It is learned that people trapped inside the tunnel belong to the company conducting the work of auditing the tunnel.

The officials further mentioned that several ambulances were sent to the location from Banihal.

J&K tunnel incident

Earlier in January, a bus carrying travellers from Uttar Pradesh met with an accident in J&K’s Banihal-Qazigund tunnel, and one person was reported dead while 11 others were injured.

The Police source had mentioned the bus coming from Katra towards Srinagar overturned inside Navayuga Tunnel as the driver lost control over the vehicle due to speeding of J&K’s Nagrota. The driver died on the spot and 11 tourists, all from Defence Colony area in UP’s Bareilly, were injured while three people's condition was more critical.

The critically-injured trio was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital while the other wounded were shifted to the Banihal sub-district hospital for treatment.

(Image: Republic)