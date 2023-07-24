Last Updated:

Jammu & Kashmir: Major Tragedy Averted At Gypsum Mine In Ramban; 2 Rescued

In Haroog Dharamkund area of Ramban district, a gypsum mine collapse trapped two individuals and several vehicles while gypsum mining work was in progress.

Abheet Sajwan
A major disaster was prevented at Gypsum Mine in Parlanka, Dharamkund area of Gool tehsil of Ramban district. The drivers operating a JCB and a Dumper were injured when a landslide of gypsum stone buried their vehicles while they were extracting gypsum. Fortunately, both drivers were rescued from the debris and taken to the district hospital in Ramban for treatment.

In Haroog Dharamkund area of Ramban district, a gypsum mine collapse trapped two individuals and several vehicles while gypsum mining work was in progress. The incident caused damage to some vehicles, and a rescue operation is currently underway to save those trapped.

SHO Dharamkund Manoj Sharma confirmed to Republic that landslide has taken place and rescue operation is underway. “We are carrying out rescue operations and it will be completed shortly; only then we will be able to share the details of the incident,” he added.

He further added that half of the hills has come down after which relief and rescue operations were launched and are still underway. “Teams of Jammu Kashmir Police, Sashastra Seema Bal and Indian Army are carrying out rescue operations and teams of SDRF, CRPF and Sniffer dogs have been called in. Two labourers have been successfully rescued and sent to nearby medical facility. Two vehicles are said to be trapped in the landslide,” he added.

Initial cause of the incident is said to be incessant rains that are taking place in the district. Ramban has witnessed heavy rains in past one week that has even disrupted the movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told Republic TV that two persons have been rescued from the incident site. “Two persons identified as excavator operator Aijaz Ahmed and dumper driver Anil Singh have been rescued and sent to hospital. The officers are on the ground and rescue operations are underway,” she added.

In a similar incident a decade ago, two labourers lost their life in landslide while working in a gypsum mine in the area in May 2013. “Two labourers were killed in a landslide at mining field in Dharamkund area of Ramban. Duo were identified as Javed Ahmed, son of Abdul Aziz of Pampore and Udham Singh, son of Puneet Singh of Assar and were having food when they were hit by landslide at gypsum mines in Dharamkund area this afternoon. Soon after the incident, the co-labourers swung into action and got the dead bodies recovered from the debris. Police has registered a case in this regard,” police said in its statement.

First Published:
