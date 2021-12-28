Jammu & Kashmir: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chatroo's Tourism Reception Centre In Kishtwar

A massive fire engulfed the Tourism Reception Centre of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. As of now, no loss of life has been reported. The Police and firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the fire incident.

Earlier on June 22, a massive fire broke out in Singpora Chatroo, a remote area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir. The police and civil administration were immediately deployed to the area of the incident. The police and civil administration swung into action to douse the fire. According to the reports, while there were no casualties, houses were damaged due to the incident.

Also on June 21, a massive fire engulfed the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir due to which almost four shops were gutted in fire.

Fire at Trikuta Mountains of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

In another mishap, massive fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi shrine complex on Tuesday, December 21, but the yatra to the famous temple in Trikuta hills remained unaffected, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed. As of now, no damage has been reported and the Yatra was conducted smoothly. The cause of the blaze was not ascertained.

On the day of the incident, the Temple's board had said, "All precautionary measures being taken; fire is far off from track."

Massive fire reported at Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Earlier in June, a huge fire broke out at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan temple in Jammu. According to the reports, the fire broke out in the cash counting area of Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames. "At around 4 pm, a fire incident took place at Bhawan. The fire hydrants were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 4.25 pm," an official of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had said.

Responding to the incident, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had informed that he had spoken to the Reasi DC Charandeep Singh inquiring about the fire that broke out at Vaishno Devi Bhawan and informed that no major losses were reported.

Image: Republic World