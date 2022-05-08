Last Updated:

Jammu And Kashmir: Over 100 Bitumen Drums Gutted In Massive Fire In Bishnah

A massive fire gutted several bitumen drums at Mehmoodpur village in the Bishnah area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, causing thick smoke to engulf the area. 

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


A massive fire gutted several bitumen drums at Mehmoodpur village in the Bishnah area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Several fire tenders have been mobilized to douse the fire that has caused thick plumes of smoke to engulf the region.  

A team of police officials and firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire that gutted down around 150 bitumen drums. All the drums were kept close to each other which resulted in an explosion. Locals with the team officials were seen trying to douse the fire. 

A resident of Mehmoodpur village in Bishnah, Jammu and Kashmir, stated, “This is very dangerous, we have a public school nearby, locals park their vehicles here. Children come here to play every day. This fire wouldn’t have stopped if police officials and firefighters wouldn't have reached here on time.”

READ | UK: Woman arrested for child neglect after 4 children die in fire accident in Sutton

PM Modi urges safety audits amid rising fire accidents in India

While chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the increasing cases of fire accidents in India amid a rise in temperatures. After speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the vaccination drive, and fuel prices in the country, PM Modi spoke about the rise in fire accidents, especially at hospitals.

READ | Punjab: 7 members from one family charred to death in fire accident in Ludhiana

"I want to speak on one more topic. The heat is increasing rapidly in the country," PM Modi said. Expressing his concern over the increase in fire accidents in the country, PM Modi said, "The heat has come before its actual time. In the time of rising heat, we are seeing increasing incidents of fire at different places." He added, "We are seeing the fire accidents in jungles, in important buildings, in hospitals. Some of these incidents of fire have happened in the last few days."

READ | West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee sets up high power committee to probe Tangra fire accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that fire accidents should be avoided and response time in such accidents should be minimum to avoid any significant damage. "Keep monitoring into this, so that innocent citizens don’t have to give up their lives to such accidents," PM Modi said.

READ | Kolkata's Park Show Cinema Hall gutted in fire; third fire accident in a month
READ | Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 8, 2022: Redeem Latest Free Reward Using Codes
Tags: Jammu, Bishnah, Jammu fire
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND