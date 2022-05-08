Jammu And Kashmir: Over 100 Bitumen Drums Gutted In Massive Fire In Bishnah

A massive fire gutted several bitumen drums at Mehmoodpur village in the Bishnah area of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Several fire tenders have been mobilized to douse the fire that has caused thick plumes of smoke to engulf the region.

A team of police officials and firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire that gutted down around 150 bitumen drums. All the drums were kept close to each other which resulted in an explosion. Locals with the team officials were seen trying to douse the fire.

A resident of Mehmoodpur village in Bishnah, Jammu and Kashmir, stated, “This is very dangerous, we have a public school nearby, locals park their vehicles here. Children come here to play every day. This fire wouldn’t have stopped if police officials and firefighters wouldn't have reached here on time.”

PM Modi urges safety audits amid rising fire accidents in India

While chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the increasing cases of fire accidents in India amid a rise in temperatures. After speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the vaccination drive, and fuel prices in the country, PM Modi spoke about the rise in fire accidents, especially at hospitals.

"I want to speak on one more topic. The heat is increasing rapidly in the country," PM Modi said. Expressing his concern over the increase in fire accidents in the country, PM Modi said, "The heat has come before its actual time. In the time of rising heat, we are seeing increasing incidents of fire at different places." He added, "We are seeing the fire accidents in jungles, in important buildings, in hospitals. Some of these incidents of fire have happened in the last few days."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that fire accidents should be avoided and response time in such accidents should be minimum to avoid any significant damage. "Keep monitoring into this, so that innocent citizens don’t have to give up their lives to such accidents," PM Modi said.