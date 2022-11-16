Jammu And Kashmir: Private Cab Falls Into Gorge In Kishtwar, 8 Dead

Eight persons were killed Wednesday when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said preliminary information has suggested that eight people were travelling in the private cab and all of them died in the accident.

“Bodies of eight persons have been recovered, but the rescue operation is still on,” he told PTI.