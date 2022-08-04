Jammu & Kashmir: Road Accident Kills 5 As Tempo Falls Into Gorge In Ramban District

In a tragic update from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a tempo traveller on August 4 met with a major road accident in Ramban, killing five people, and leaving 11 severely injured. The tempo was said to be carrying 15 passengers while travelling towards Jammu from Banihal before it fell into a gorge.

Speaking to the media, the SSP Ramban informed, "An unfortunate accident of a tempo traveller JK 02 AP 5338 in kela mod. 4 feared dead. Rescue operation ended. All injured shifted to DH Ramban. The tempo was travelling towards Jammu and carrying 15 passengers. Out of the 11 injured, some are being referred to GMC Anantnag."

The accident took place near the Kela Morh area in the district, they said. Five people succumbed to their injuries in the accident, the officials informed. The identity of the dead and injured is not known as of now. All the injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital.

Since last couple of weeks, mudslides have been reported at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rainfall across the Valley. Heavy rains were reported in the upper regions of the Union Territory. It is important to note that most of the rivers in the area are flowing above the danger mark.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked After Landslide

This comes a week after the strategic 270-kilometer Jammu-Srinagar National highway was blocked on July 29 due to landslides in the Ramban district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. According to Jammu and Kashmir police, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 was blocked at multiple locations due to excessive landslides and shooting stones. According to sources, the convoy of Amarnath Yatra which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir was halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade.

Image: Republic World