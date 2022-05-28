Jammu & Kashmir: Three Persons Sustain Severe Burn Injuries After Gas Leakage In Domana

Three persons received severe burn injuries due to gas leakage inside a house at the Mandir Mohallah area in Jammu and Kashmir's Domana on Friday evening. After getting information, local authorities carried out a preliminary investigation which revealed that gas leakage was the cause of the accident.

The incident took place on May 27 evening at around 7:30 pm. After getting information, a police team led by SHO Domana Tilak Raj rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

The three persons who were severely injured were living in the rented accommodation in Mandir Mohallah where the incident of fire took place following gas leakage. They have been shifted to a nearby government medical college. Among the three injured, one person has sustained 80% burn injuries and is being treated at the specialized ward in the government medical college of Jammu.

The injured have been identified as Gaytri Devi, wife of Damodar of Chhatisgarh, Vijay Kumar, and 18-year-old Sachin, son of Vijay Kumar. As per the last information received from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Fire breaks out in JJ*K's Poonch

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, on Friday. The Indian Army has increased the vigil as such forest fires are usually used by the Pakistani side to facilitate infiltration along the LoC.

This comes two days after an Army jawan was injured in a landmine blast along the LoC in Poonch. The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector and the injured soldier was hospitalised.

Last month, a massive fire that had broken out in the Gangara Hills forest of Jammmu and Kashmir's Udhampur has so far destroyed acres of land and vegetation turning it to ashes. As informed by the officials, the fire took place due to the hot weather.