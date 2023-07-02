Jammu & Kashmir: Vehicle Carrying Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Meets With Accident In Udhampur

As many as seven people got injured in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), after their vehicle met with an accident, while they were on their way from Jammu to Kashmir Valley to pay obeisance at Holy Cave of Amarnathji Shrine. The incident reportedly took place in the Tikri area of Udhampur district on Sunday, July 2, afternoon. If reports are to be believed, the accident occurred when the vehicle skidded off the road and got forced into a roadside drain.

Briefing about the incident, a senior police official said, ”Out of seven injured people, six have sustained minor injuries in the incident, while the driver, who sustained some serious injuries has been shifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu for advance treatment.”

Driver of vehicle sustained serious injuries, admitted to hospital in Jammu

“The injured have been identified as Akshay Choudhary, Sunita Gupta, Sushil Gupta, Madan Lal, Kavita Sahani and Shivali Devi, all residents of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, while the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Owais Ahmed, a resident of Qazigund area of Anantnag,” the police official stated.

This is the second road accident that took place in the district after the June 30th incident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Reportedly, on June 30, a Deputy SP of Jammu and Kashmir police along with three others had got injured after an Amarnath Yatra security convoy vehicle skidded off the road in a similar manner in Bali Nallah area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.