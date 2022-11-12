Jammu: Dozens Injured As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge In Akhnoor's Chowki Chaura Area

A bus met with a serious accident in Jammu's Akhnoor district on November 12 as it fell into a deep gorge during its transit. According to Republic sources, the bus plunged into a huge pit near the Rameen Makhian village in the Chowki Chaura tehsil. Initial investigations have revealed that the accident occurred after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle in the valley.

As many as two dozen passengers in the bus are said to have got injured in the accident. Soon after the incident occurred, the Jammu police rushed to rescue the passengers who sustained minor injuries.

(Overturned bus in Jammu's Akhnoor; Image: Republic World)

Second incident within a week

Samba, J&K | Three dead in bus collision at Jammu-Pathankot National Highway



17 injured, 3 including a 13-year-old girl killed. At least 7 have been referred to other hospitals as they received multiple injuries: Dr Bharat Bhushan, Medical officer of Samba dist hospital (09.11) pic.twitter.com/ZbuwP3vj6x — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Notably, this marked the second incident of a bus accident in J&K, the previous one being on the night of November 9. The accident occurred in the Samba district where two buses collided killing three people and injuring several others. According to ANI, those deceased in the accident included a 13-year-old girl and as many as 17 passengers sustained injuries. Seven of those were referred to hospitals after receiving multiple injuries, informed Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Medical Officer of Samba district hospital, per ANI.

The officials involved in the relief operations revealed that the collision of the buses resulted from overspeeding that killed three-- Mangi Devi (36), her daughter Taniya from Punjab Batala, and a 58-year-old named Kasturi Lal who hailed from Rajpura. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the accident in a tweet that read, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in unfortunate road accidents in Doda and Samba. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance".