Jammu: Fire Breaks Out Near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, One Route Suspended For Pilgrims

A major fire broke in the forest area of the Trikuta hills near the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu's Katra, prompting the authorities to close down one of the two routes used for the Yatra. The authorities have directed the pilgrims to use the second track amid the forest near the Shrine.

Notably, a fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta Hills on Sunday evening in Jammu's Katra. It is significant to mention that firefighting operations are underway to control the fire and, as a preventive measure to avoid any mishap, authorities have closed down one of the routes used by pilgrims during the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra as fire and smoke come out of the forest area of Trikuta hills. However, luckily, no injuries have been reported so far in the forest fire.

Last month, a similar incident of forest fire took place in J&K's Udhampur, where a fire which broke out in the Gangara Hills forest destroyed acres of land and vegetation turning it to ashes. It is pertinent to mention that in several parts of the country fire incidents have been reported due to the rise in temperature.

#BREAKING | Forest fire breaks out near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; one yatra track suspended



Tune-in here for the latest updates - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/Bi1T3FDnA0 — Republic (@republic) May 18, 2022

PM Modi urges safety audits amid rising fire accidents in India

On April 27, while chairing a meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the increasing cases of fire accidents in India amid a rise in temperatures. After speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the vaccination drive, and fuel prices in the country, PM Modi spoke about the rise in fire accidents, especially at hospitals.

"I want to speak on one more topic. The heat is increasing rapidly in the country," PM Modi said. Expressing his concern over the increase in fire accidents in the country, PM Modi said, "The heat has come before its actual time. In the time of rising heat, we are seeing increasing incidents of fire at different places." He added, "We are seeing the fire accidents in jungles, in important buildings, in hospitals. Some of these incidents of fire have happened in the last few days." Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that fire accidents should be avoided and response time in such accidents should be minimum to avoid any significant damage. "Keep monitoring into this, so that innocent citizens don’t have to give up their lives to such accidents," PM Modi said.