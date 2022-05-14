Jammu: Katra Bus Tragedy Victims Recount Ordeal After Blast Kills 4, Injures 25 People

After the tragic incident where a bus full of pilgrims on the way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp caught fire on Friday near Shani Dev temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, killing four people and leaving 25 people with severe injuries, eyewitnesses narrated their ordeal confirming that a blast took place in the bus along with fire.

Recalling the tragedy, one of the injured in the Katra bus incident, Shiv Chaudhan who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur said, "My wife and I were on a seat behind. One child was with me while other was with my parents. My father and one child are untraceable. I was in light sleep and then a blast took place and when I woke up to it, it was all burning. I threw one child from the window, then it started burning."

"5-10 minutes after leaving from Katra, the blast took place near Shani Dev Temple. I jumped off from the running vehicle, many people were injured during it. Doctors helped us to get here by Ambulance. Blast and fire happened simultaneously," another victim of the Katra bus incident, Kajal who hails from Gorkha Nagar in Jammu said. Joginder who is a resident of Kathua of J&K suffered burned injuries in the incident. Speaking about the bus fire, Joginder said, "After 10 minutes from leaving Katra, an explosion took place along with fire. I fell down, I tried to get out and fell outside the bus. Blast and fire took place at the same time. It was a loud bang and the bus was fully packed with people."

The police officials reported that the cause of the fire is being investigated, adding further that agencies are probing from all angles and nothing is being ruled out.

Katra bus incident

This comes just a few days after a massive fire had gutted several bitumen drums at Mehmoodpur village in the Bishnah area of Jammu and Kashmir. On May 8, a team of police officials and firefighters had reached the spot to douse the fire that gutted down around 150 bitumen drums. All the drums were kept close to each other which resulted in an explosion. Locals with the team officials were seen trying to douse the fire.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured every possible help to the injured who have been currently shifted to Naraina Hospital in Jammu.