Jammu: Major Fire Breaks Out At Satwari Police Station; Seized Vehicles Gutted

In a major development in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a massive fire broke out at the Satwari Police Station in Jammu region on Sunday. As per devastating visuals from the fire site, huge flames can be seen blazing at the police station while all the vehicles seized and held into custody at the police station also caught fire.

According to the preliminary investigation, the reason for the fire is said to be due to a short circuit, while confirmation is yet to arrive. Luckily, everyone present at the police station got out safe and no casualties were reported.

Notably, the fire broke out around 2 AM on the morning of May 5, Sunday, followed by which the seized vehicles by Jammu and Kashmir police also caught fire resulting in huge flames which took over the entire police station. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control within 30-40 minutes after that.

An investigation has been launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police and every angle will be probed to ascertain the confirmed cause of the fire.

The fire at the police station came just a day after around 50 seized vehicles parked outside the Naggal Police Station in Haryana were gutted in a fire on Friday, June 3. These vehicles included cars and two-wheelers. The fire initially started from the bushes in a field adjoining the police station and then engulfed the vehicles.

The Naggal Police Station is situated 15 km away from Ambala city.

Police station fire in Srinagar

In another similar incident that took place last month in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, a major fire broke out at the Kothibagh police station causing complete damage to it. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and pressed into service. The blaze was brought under control in a few hours.

As per the police officials, the fire broke out on the upper floor of the station which is located at the centre of Lal Chowk, and then engulfed the entire building. Luckily, no casualties were reported.

Image: Republic World