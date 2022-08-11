Jammu Srinagar Highway Blocked Due To Massive Landslide Caused By Overnight Rainfall

A massive landslide blocked one lane of the strategic of Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Thursday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall throughout the night. However, men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area.

Notably, the Jammu-Srinagar highway is the sole all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country.

Incessant rainfall is leading to major landslides across the country. Earlier on Friday, the Chandigarh-Manali highway was also blocked due to heavy rainfall after a massive landslide hit at 7 Mile, a few km ahead of Mandi town towards Kullu. Following the landslide, traffic movement was blocked between Mandi and Kullu in Kataula Marg.

Apart from this, several people last month went missing while a bridge across the Parvati river was damaged following a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The landslides and floods occurring in the state due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is taking a toll on the state's tourism sector. Himachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall since last month and has recorded an increase in rainfall compared to normal after a gap of 16 years.

Several National Highways and roads were blocked due to massive landslides. On August 4, the Nahan-Kumarhatti road on National Highway 907 was closed due to a sudden landslide.