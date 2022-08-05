Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 Closed For Traffic Due To Stone Shooting Incidents

In a recent update, the Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

“Jammu -Srinagar NHW-44 has been blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

Traffic update at 1220 hrs

Traffic plying on Mughal road. SSG road closed. Jammu-Srinagar NHW partially restored, stranded vehicles being cleared & plying amid shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on NHW W/out confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban @JmuKmrPolice — J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) August 5, 2022

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley as it connects the main road of Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

The road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with Shopian in South Kashmir, is an alternative route to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.