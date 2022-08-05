Last Updated:

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 Closed For Traffic Due To Stone Shooting Incidents

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked for vehicular traffic due to mudslides and shooting stones in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


In a recent update, the Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Ramban, officials said on Friday.

“Jammu -Srinagar NHW-44 has been blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley as it connects the main road of Kashmir with the rest of the country. Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit-carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.

READ | BSF fires at Pakistani drone near Jammu border; 8th infiltration attempt foiled in 15 days

The road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri districts in the Jammu region with Shopian in South Kashmir, is an alternative route to the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

READ | Sepoy Sukhjinder Singh's mortal remains reaches Jammu; thousands gathered to pay tribute
READ | Another batch of 388 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu
READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Road accident kills 5 as tempo falls into gorge in Ramban district
First Published:
COMMENT