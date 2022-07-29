Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blocked For Vehicular Traffic After Landslides In Ramban

The strategic 270-kilometer Jammu-Srinagar National highway was blocked on Thursday due to landslides in the Ramban district early Wednesday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 has been blocked at multiple locations due to excessive landslides and shooting stones.

Mudslides are being reported at various locations in Jammu and Kashmir due to incessant rainfall across the valley. Man and machinery are on work to restore traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Teams of the National Highway Authority of India and district administration are on the spot to resume the traffic at the earliest.

Heavy rains have been reported in the upper regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, most of the rivers in the area are flowing above the danger mark. According to sources, the convoy of Amarnath yatra which was on its way from Jammu to Kashmir was halted at Chanderkoot Yatra Niwas due to the highway blockade.

Heavy downpours trigger flash floods in Jammu & Kashmir

According to Jammu police officials, authorities rescued students and teachers trapped in a government school after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods inundating many areas of the Jammu region on Thursday. Dozens of houses and structures were reportedly damaged, some bridges washed away and scores of vehicles stuck on roads and highways in various districts of the region.

Several people escaped unhurt when an old building collapsed due to heavy rains in the Kanak Mandi area. It triggered protests against the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for its alleged failure to bring down old and unused buildings in the old city causing a threat to life to the residents and shopkeepers, the officials said.