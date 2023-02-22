Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due To Shooting Stones And Landslide | WATCH

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway NH-44 is still closed, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police stated on Wednesday morning, advising commuters not to travel on the national highway concerned till the restoration work has been completed. Notably, shooting stones and landslide incidents were reported from Shalgadi in Banihal in the Ramban district on NH-44 connecting Jammu and Srinagar.

As per the visuals from the site, restoration work has been underway on the NH-44 in Ramban amid the shooting stones and landslides incidents. JCB and other earthmover machines have been deployed at the impacted site to clear all the debris from the national highway connecting Jammu and Srinagar and restore the traffic.

Traffic update at 0800 hrs

Jammu Srinagar NHW is still closed. Restoration work is underway. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed@JmuKmrPolice @JKTransportDept @OfficeOfLGJandK @Divcomjammu @DivisionalComm1 @ZPHQJammu @diprjk — J&K Traffic Police (@Traffic_hqrs) February 22, 2023

Landslide in Ramban

Landslide struck the highway at Sher Bibi near Banihal, Ramban on February 21 at around 2 am, leaving Kashmir-bound trucks stranded. Since then, traffic has been suspended on the Jammu-Srinagar NH.

On Monday, another landslide incident was reported from Ramban wherein as many as 13 houses were damaged due to the landslide, after which the affected families were shifted to a safe location. According to the authorities, the landslide occurred on the upper side of the Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, close to Duksar Dalwa in Sangaldan in Gool Tehsil.

"The landslide affected residential buildings and shops. But there was no loss of life. People were moved to safe locations. The operation continued overnight, and right now we have started it again to remove the debris. All facilities are being provided to people," said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Javid Ahmad Rather.