Jammu-Srinagar NH Traffic Disrupted As Shooting Stones Create Havoc; Narrow Escape For SSP

Shooting stones are continuing to create havoc at Shalgadi and Mehar at the strategically important Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district. However, despite regular obstructions, the traffic police is trying to resume traffic after clearance of debris from big boulders in Shalgadi.

The Traffic Police team led by SSP National Highway Mohita Sharma had a narrow escape as big boulder came down in Mehar Cafeteria where a top officer was on a visit to review the ongoing road clearance operations on the National Highway.

Earlier on February 24, DIG Traffic Jammu Shridhar Patil assessed the ground situation by visiting the landslide and shooting stones-prone areas of the highway including Dalwas, Mehar, Panthyal and Sherbibi.

SSP Traffic Mohita Sharma IPS accompanied the officer during the tour from Nashri to Banihal and briefed the officers about the condition of the National Highway, black spots on National Highway and bottlenecks. She also briefed the officer about on-ground difficulties faced by officers and Officials of Traffic Police.

Deputy Inspector General of Police held an interactive session with Project Director, National Highway and held a discussion on how to improve the condition of the National Highway.

DIG Patil stressed upon accident-free National Highway and directed the officers to make the highway congestion free by challaning the vehicles that are obstructing the free flow of traffic by overtaking. He further stressed upon action against Overloading, Over-speeding and Drunken Driving also while implementing Motor Vehicle Act.

The 247-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is expected to witness some relief as commuters would be able to bypass the Panthyal stretch in Ramban district, a point highly prone to shooting stones, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is all set to complete the construction of 800-metre-long tunnel called T5 by March 15. “Work on critical Tunnel T5 on NH-44 reaches critical stage. D-Day - March 15! Panthyal chapter being closed,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban wrote on Twitter.

J&K Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta held a virtual meeting to take stock of the traffic movement on NH-44 (Srinagar-Jammu National Highway) and took stock of the pace of restoration of double lanning of the damaged portions of the road near Cafeteria Morh and Mehar. CS Mehta directed Traffic Department to augment their personnel at the portions of the highway damaged by the adverse weather recently. He reiterated that the travel time taken by LMVs should be restricted around 6-7 hours to reach from one city to another.

Dr Mehta also took stock of the construction works on different projects presently under progress. He exhorted upon them to make all out efforts to make the T5 tunnel on Panthiyal stretch of the highway functional by March 15, Jaiswal Bridge by March 31, and double lane of Ramban Flyover and Banihal Bye-pass by April 15 this year. He advised them to accelerate the pace of work to meet these deadlines without any fail.