Jammu: Two Youngsters Killed In Road Accident As Speeding Motorcycle Skids Off The Road

Two youths were killed when their speeding motorcycle skidded off a road and rammed into the boundary wall of a house here, officials said on Sunday.

Rohit Kumar (20) and Aman Sharma (19) were on their way to Devipur from Bomal around 10 pm Saturday when the accident took place at Nai Basti Nud in the Akhnoor area, officials said.

The youths suffered critical injuries and taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Kumar dead on arrival. Sharma succumbed later while being shifted from Jammu to Punjab for specialized treatment. The officials said both the deceased were cremated on Sunday.

