JAP jawan drowns in Bansloi river

Pakur (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old jawan of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) drowned in the Bansloi river in Pakur district on Saturday, police said.

The victim Jitendra Lohra was undergoing training in JAP-9 in Sahibganj. He along with 20 others were deputed on duty in Maheshpur in view of Durga puja festival.

Lohra along with three others had gone for a bath in the river this morning. He slipped down and drowned in the river.

He was rushed to Maheshpur Community Health Centre, where doctors referred him to Sadar Hospital but was declared dead there by doctors.

Superintendent of Police, Hrudeep P Janardhanan also rushed to the spot on being informed of the incident. PTI COR BS RG RG

