In a shocking incident, two people lost their lives after a JCB's tyre exploded in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The incident happened on Tuesday when a tyre of a JCB construction vehicle exploded while workers were filling the air inside it at a vehicle workshop in the Siltara Industrial area of Raipur.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, two people were seen filling the air inside a JCB tyre at a vehicle workshop when the tyre busted like an explosion, resulting in two people blown to pieces in the Siltara region. As per the officials, an investigation into the matter is underway. The main query of the investigation will be whether the tyre was already damaged or the accident happened due to the overfilling of the air into the tyre, leading to the explosion. Also, the owner of the JCB is in contact with this investigating agency and will be questioned for the investigation.

Accidents involving damaged tyres in recent past

Tyre bust accidents happen when a tyre is damaged or if it has been overfilled with air, thereby creating huge pressure inside, which further results in it blowing up. Last year, five persons were killed and eleven injured when a car collided with a state transport bus after jumping a divider on the national highway near Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district. According to the police, the car was going towards Gondal and lost balance after a tyre burst near Biliya village. The car jumped the divider on the national highway, went to the opposite lane and dashed into an ST bus.

In another accident involving damaged tyres, five people were killed and seven others injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned after suffering a tyre burst on a highway near Maharashtra's Solapur district, last year.

Earlier, an empty gas truck veered off from the Mumbai-Nashik national highway in Maharashtra after suffering a tyre burst and came on the parallel railway tracks, forcing the suspension of traffic on the Kasara-Kalyan section which resulted in holding up some long-distance and suburban trains for almost two hours.

In August last year, a Delhi-bound Air India flight failed to take off from Kolkata after one of the tyres burst on the taxiway. Officials reported that the tyre burst emitting a loud noise, following which the pilot immediately informed the air traffic controllers. All passengers and cabin crew members were made to de-board the plane, following which engineers attended to it. Luckily, no one sustained any injury due to the incident