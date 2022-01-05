Jharkhand Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin Of 16 Deceased Persons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish on the tragic demise of 16 individuals who were killed in a bus accident in Jharkhand’s Pakur on Wednesday, January 5. At least 26 were injured in the accident. While expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased individuals and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Office in a tweet, where they informed that the ex-gratia will be given from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

“I am anguished by the bus accident in Pakur, Jharkhand. In this sad hour, condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Pakur. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” tweeted PMO citing PM Modi.

16 killed in a bus accident in Jharkhand

A head-on collision between a truck delivering gas cylinders and a bus in Jharkhand's Pakur district killed 16 people and injured 26 others on Wednesday morning, according to the state officials. "The death toll in the accident has increased to 16, while the number of injured is 26. At least three of them are critical," Civil Surgeon of Pakur RD Paswan told news agency PTI.



As per authorities, the accident occurred at about 8.30 am on the Govindpur-Sahebganj state highway in Paderkola village, which is part of the Amrapara police station area. They claimed that the bus, which had 40 passengers on board, was heading from Barharwa in the Sahebganj district to Jasidih in Deoghar district.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal, one of the critical patients has been referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), and the process to transfer the others is on. The injured people were taken to the district's Sadar Hospital at first. After the collision, several individuals were stuck inside the bus, and they were pulled out when the vehicle was dismantled with gas-cutters, according to authorities. The collision was so severe that the front part of both the vehicles were glued to each other. Both the bus and the truck were speeding, and the accident is believed to have been caused by severe fog in the area, which reduced visibility.



