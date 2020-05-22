Jharkhand CM Writes To Amit Shah For Migrants' Return From Remote Areas By Chartered Plane

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking permission to ferry 650 stranded migrant workers from Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Northeastern states. The Government of India has allowed interstate movement of migrants on buses and trains but the terrain in Ladakh, Andaman, and northeastern states are so difficult that the only option to bring back stranded workers is by chartered plane.

Jharkhand CM, in his letter to Amit Shah, sought permission to bring back the migrant workers who are stranded in Andaman-Nicobar, Ladakh, and North-Eastern states through the chartered plane, as there are no other means to transport the stranded workers. Earlier, on 12 May, a request has also been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding this matter.

Hemant Soren writes to Amit Shah

Hemant Soren in his letter further wrote that "The Hon'ble Prime Minister has granted permission for the movement of the stranded people of Jharkhand. After this, about 1.5 lakh migrant workers, students, and other people of the state have returned. About 200 workers in Ladakh and 450 workers in the north-eastern states are still stranded, and it is currently not possible to bring them back by trains and buses. Therefore, I request the Ministry of Home Affairs to give permission to bring back the stranded workers safely."

Soren also expressed his concern that Union Home Secretary has not yet responded to a letter from Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev regarding ferrying 319 migrant workers stranded in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The stranded workers are facing extreme hardship for the last 2 months due to lockdown and do not have food to eat. The family members of the workers are under intense mental duress. Therefore, the Government of Jharkhand has decided to bring back the stranded labourers on special aircraft, he said.

