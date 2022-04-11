The rescue operation at Jharkhand’s Deogarh has been taken over by the Indian Air force (IAF), where some cable cars on the Trikut ropeway collided on Sunday, leaving 48 persons stuck and one dead. Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted on Monday, “I have been constantly monitoring the situation since yesterday. Help is being taken from NDRF, Air Force and Garuda Commando to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikut ropeway accident. The Ropeway team has also reached the spot. We are putting every effort and trying to monitor everything.”

देवघर त्रिकुट रोपवे हादसे में फँसे हुए लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालने के लिए प्रशासन, सेना और NDRF की टीम पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ काम कर रही है।



मैं स्थिति पर लगातार नजर रख रहा हूँ। शीघ्र ही सभी सकुशल निकाल लिए जायेंगे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) April 11, 2022

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey stated, “Yesterday the ITBP team went to the spot but there was darkness. A trained team along with rescuers and medics went yesterday to rescue 48 people who were stuck in 12 trolleys as per the information provided to us.”

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey further stated, “We rescued 4 people earlier today. Although rescue is underway and total of 8 people have been rescued. Our first priority is to rescue everyone safely. We will rescue all remaining 40 people along with other companies.”

Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed to rescue people in Trikut ropeway incident

The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service, in the Deogarh district of Jharkhand. Acting on the request, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning on Monday.

The Deogarh Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said, “One woman, of the 11 rescued yesterday, has been declared dead while one person is seriously injured in the ropeway cable-cars collision on Sunday. The rescue operation is still on.”

Two Air Force helicopters are assisting with the rescue operations at the scene. Officials believe that the collision of cable cars was caused by a technical problem, although the specific reason of the tragedy has yet to be determined. After the incident, the ropeway manager and other personnel fled from the site.

A tourist from Bihar's Madhubani district was stuck in a cable car for over 20 hours after a collision took place on the ropeway at Trikut, close to the Baba Baidyanath temple.

The tourist stated, "I was strapped to a chair and rescued by a chopper. I stayed awake the whole night, could not even get water.”

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI, PTI