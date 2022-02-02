Jharkhand: Death Toll In Dhanbad Coal Mine Accident Rises To 5, Many Feared Trapped

In a tragic development, the death toll in the Jharkhand coal mine accident has now risen to five. According to the latest reports, many are still feared trapped inside the collapsed coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. Rescue operations in the area are underway and the police confirmed that the mines’ safety audit report of ECL, a subsidiary of PSU Coal India, from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) have now been demanded by the district administration.

The death toll in the mines collapse in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district rose to five on Wednesday after one more body was recovered. The police also said that many are still feared trapped inside. "The incident occurred only at the Gopinathpur mines of ECL where five bodies have been retrieved from the debris. All five bodies, four women and a man have been identified," Sanjiv Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad) said.

Investigation underway in Dhanbad

Furthermore, the officials also informed that the district administration has sought mines safety audit report of ECL, a subsidiary of PSU Coal India, from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). An ECL official said that they have filed a complaint at Nirsa police station against unknown people over illegal mining in the area. Unauthorised entry to abandoned mines is prohibited and security has been sought from the administration, he added.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that atleast 24 persons have died due to mishaps during illegal mining at ECL's mines in Nirsa in the last four years. The government also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mishap at the Gopinathpur abandoned mines of ECL in the Nirsa police station area where illegal mining by locals was reported.

The SIT will be headed by the Superintendent of Police (Dhanbad-Rural) Reeshma Ramesan will also look into the many mines in the district. Meanwhile, they also informed that there were no signs of any collapse at the Kapasara mines of ECL and Chach Victoriya project of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).

Jharkhand coal mine accident

In an unfortunate incident, the portion of a coal mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday. Dhanbad SSP told ANI, "A portion of ECL coal mine collapsed under Nirsa police station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Many feared trapped". The police officer mentioned that the number of casualties can be ascertained after the rescue operation is completed.

According to the PTI report, the first incident took place on Monday, January 31, at the Kapasara outsourcing project of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in the Nirsa police station area. While the incident happened during the night hours of Monday, in Chach Victoriya of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Nirsa, and the third incident occurred at Gopinathpur open cast mines of the ECL in Panchet police station area on Tuesday morning.

Image: PTI