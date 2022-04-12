Jharkhand HC Takes Cognizance In Deoghar Ropeway Mishap; Orders Inquiry Into The Matter

While the rescue operations at Jharkhand's Deoghar ropeway accident site has been concluded, the Jharkhand High Court has now taken cognizance of the accident and further, ordered an inquiry into the matter. This came in view of serious questions raised against the state government's actions regarding the major accident that claimed, the lives of three people and left many injured.

As reported by ANI, while the court will hear the matter on April 26, 2022, it has also asked the state government to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit at the earliest.

The Jharkhand HC's move came shortly after the rescue operations were concluded on Tuesday morning. With this, more than 40 people have been rescued successfully by the teams deployed for the rescue operations. Earlier on Monday, April 11, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also ordered a high-level investigation into the accident further adding, that the administration was keeping a close watch on the rescue operation.

What has happened in the Deoghar ropeway mishap so far?

On Sunday evening, around 70 people were left hanging on Jharkhand's highest ropeway in Trikut, Deoghar, when two of the cable cars collided with each other leading to a complete halt in operations. Following this, rescue operations were immediately launched where teams of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were carrying out the rescue operations.

While the rescue operations were carried out throughout Monday and Tuesday, three people lost their lives during this. While a woman succumbed to her injuries on Monday, another man died after falling from a helicopter after, being rescued. The injured people were rushed to the Deoghar Sadar Hospital where they are presently, undergoing treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also kept a close watch on the operations and spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the same.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, state BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash also launched an attack on the state government holding it responsible for the cable-car mishap. Speaking to ANI, he said that the "Government of Jharkhand, the Art Culture Department, and the administrative officers are completely guilty for all the people who faced the trouble in the ropeway collision."



