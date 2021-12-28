Jharkhand: Mother-son Duo Come Under Trailer's Wheels, Die

A mother-son duo died after coming under the wheels of a trailer in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharswan district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in Chandil Bazaar when 46-year-old Salanti Tudu and her 17-year-old Sunil, residents of Hathinada village, were travelling on a motorcycle.

Sunil lost control over the motorcycle and the duo came under the rear wheels of a passing trailer, killing them on the spot, Chandil police station in-charge Shambhu Saran Das said.

The bodies were sent to Seraikela Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, and the trailer was seized and the driver arrested, he added.

