Jharkhand: Seven Girls Dead After Drowning In Water During Karma Pooja Ritual

Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years have died after drowned in water during Karma immersion in Balumath of Latehar district, Jharkhand on Saturday.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years have died after drowned in water during Karma immersion in Balumath of Latehar district, Jharkhand, on Saturday. Six of the dead belong to the same family. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed 'shock' over the tragic accident.

PM Narendra Modi expresses shock over Latehar tragedy

The tragedy took place at Manandih Tola of Bukru village under Sheregada within Balumath Police Station limits when the girls had gone to the pond after Karma Pooja, a major festival in Jharkhand. PM Narendra Modi has expressed shock over the tragic incident.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed shock and took to his Twitter handle. His tweet read, "Shocked to hear about the death of seven girls due to drowning during ‘Karam dali’ (branch of Karam tree) immersion at Sheregada of Latehar district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss."

