Jharkhand: Seven Girls Dead After Drowning In Water During Karma Pooja Ritual

Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years have died after drowned in water during Karma immersion in Balumath of Latehar district, Jharkhand, on Saturday. Six of the dead belong to the same family. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed 'shock' over the tragic accident.

The tragedy took place at Manandih Tola of Bukru village under Sheregada within Balumath Police Station limits when the girls had gone to the pond after Karma Pooja, a major festival in Jharkhand. PM Narendra Modi has expressed shock over the tragic incident.

Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed shock and took to his Twitter handle. His tweet read, "Shocked to hear about the death of seven girls due to drowning during ‘Karam dali’ (branch of Karam tree) immersion at Sheregada of Latehar district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss."

लातेहार जिले के शेरेगाड़ा गांव में करम डाली विसर्जन के दौरान 7 बच्चियों की डूबने से हुई मौत की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध हूँ।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोक संतप्त परिवारों को दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 18, 2021

