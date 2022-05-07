Jharkhand: Three Injured In Massive Fire At Tata Steel Plant Unit; Investigation Underway

A massive fire broke out at the Tata Steel Plant unit in Jamshedpur following an explosion at around 10:20 am on Saturday morning.

There was a blast in the foul gas line at Battery six of Coke Plant at Jamshedpur Works. However, battery six of the Coke Plant is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process currently.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted, "Blast has happened at the Tata steel plant in Jamshedpur, the district administration in coordination with the Tata Steel management is taking action for the speedy treatment of the injured.”

Three employees have reportedly been injured in the fire that broke out in a Coke plant of the Tata Steel factory in Jamshedpur on Saturday morning. Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A statement released by Tata Steel read: “On Saturday morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit of Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works. Our emergency response team immediately reached the incident site; the area was cordoned off and the situation was brought under control.” “Three contract employees sustained minor injuries and were administered first aid. While two of them have been discharged post first aid, one is currently under medical observation. There has been no impact on production,” the statement added.

The statement by Tata Steel further stated, “As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation to assess the cause is underway. As a responsible corporate, we remain committed to safe operations and the safety & well-being of all its stakeholders.”

Mumbai Ville Parle Incident

Mumbai’s Vile Parle witnessed a similar incident. The fire broke out at a LIC office in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday morning on the ground plus a two-story structure. The LIC office is located on SV Road in Vile Parle West. The fire broke out at around 6:40 am and no casualty has been reported so far.

"A fire broke out about 6.40 a.m. in the LIC's Jeevan Seva building, Santacruz(W), which includes our SSS Divisional office. The incident was limited to the building's second story,” LIC said in a statement.