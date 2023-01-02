Jodhpur-bound Suryanagari Express Train Derails; 11 Coaches Impacted, Helpline Launched

Eight coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 am on Monday. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by the Railway authorities. However, no casualties have been reported as of now.

8 coaches of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed

The North Western Railway CPRO took stock of the situation and said, "Higher officials are expected to reach the spot soon. General Manager-North Western Railway and other high officials are monitoring the situation in the control room at the headquarters in Jaipur. There are no casualties so far and an accident relief has been dispatched from Jodhpur".

As per the CPRO, a total of 11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations.

The railway authorities have also released helpline numbers for the passengers and concerned family members: For Jodhpur: 02912654979, 02912654993, 02912624125, 02912431646 and for Pali Marwar: 02932250324.Passengers and their families can also contact- 138 and 1072- for any information, said CPRO.

A passenger and eye witness shared the details stating that incident took place within 5 minutes of train departed from the Marwar junction, "A vibration sound was heard inside the train and after 2 to 3 minutes, the train stopped. We got down and saw that at least 8 sleeper class coaches were off the tracks. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived."